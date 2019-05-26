Patrons set out to save Middletown Library amid metro budget cuts

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’re coming down to the wire in budget discussions. There are only around 30 days left to decide what gets the ax to close Louisville’s $32 million deficit.
Two libraries, Middletown and Fern Creek, are facing the chopping block come July 1. But patrons aren’t ready to close the book just yet; they plan to fight to keep it open.
Middletown residents started a petition, already filled with hundreds of signatures. Dozens showed up Saturday morning to make sure Metro Council members knew exactly how much it meant and what they were willing to do to keep the doors open.
“What is valuable to one person is not valuable to another,” Councilman Markus Winkler of District 17 said. “So how do you find that trade off between where you get to spend your money?”
Winkler said he’s well aware of the value these libraries have and he has been fighting for them. But something needs to give.
“Even if we figure out a way to fund this library this year at the expense of something else, what happens next year when we cut another $10 million and the year after that with another $10 million,” Winkler said.
Louisville’s library budget is $20 million.
Mayor Fischer has proposed cutting $2 million through trimming funds, staff, and hours - as well as closing the Fern Creek and Middletown branches.
“If you can come up with all this money for pet projects, how can you not come up with a few hundred thousand dollars to keep open a library?” Winker asked.
For the city of Middletown, that doesn’t sit well.
“We have five schools the kids come here for a safe place and they can walk here,” patron Judy Chang said. “For the senior citizens I personally don’t have Wi-Fi at home.”
The closest library is now 10 minutes away.
Two of the busiest branches are being considered for closure because both buildings are rented, totaling around a million dollars.
But Winkler said Middletown’s lease has already been paid for the year and that might just buy them some time.
“One of the suggestions was do we keep the library open a couple days a week and then see what happens next year,” Winkler said.
Another idea that came out of the more than two-hour long discussion, finding the money elsewhere through donations and membership fees.
“There’s a lot of wealth here,” Winkler said. “There’s a lot of people that could be tapped and people that don’t understand the situation that the library is about to close within 30 days.”
Wednesday the Louisville public libraries will testify in front of the Metro Council.
The public is encouraged to attend.
