Police: 20-year-old driver hit LMPD officer and ran

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Days after a passenger was arrested in connection with a hit-and-run accident involving an LMPD officer, police say a 20-year-old man in custody was the driver.
According to an arrest slip, Tayveon Johnson was driving a Kia Optima which struck LMPD Sgt. Kenneth Drury. Officials say on May 19, Johnson drove over Drury’s leg causing multiple compound fractures, then fled the scene.
The car was found abandoned at a nearby school, and evidence led police to arrest a suspected passenger James Manning, 19, earlier this week.
Johnson is being held at Louisville Metro Detention Center and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.
