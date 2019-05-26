Teen killed in Bardstown shooting identified

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - A teen is dead and a juvenile is charged with murder after an overnight shooting in Bardstown.
According to the Bardstown Police Department, officers responded to the 100 block of Bard Ave. on a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found one person dead at the location.
Police arrested a juvenile and charged them with murder.
The Nelson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 17-year-old Christopher Metzer.
The name of the juvenile charged with murder has not been released.
