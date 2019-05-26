Volunteers encouraged to donate blood on Memorial Day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Many have the day off Monday to honor and remember the courageous sacrifices of our fallen service men and women on Memorial Day. The American Red Cross is offering a way to help others on the holiday.
The Holiday Hero Memorial Day blood drive is going on Monday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Kentucky Fair and Expo Center, West Wing.
The American Red Cross says giving blood is one of the ways our country has historically shown support to military heroes since World War II. Blood donated through the Red Cross is distributed to more than 2,500 hospitals across the country for patients in need, including patients at many U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs medical centers.
With millions of Americans busy or traveling on Memorial Day weekend, the Red Cross often faces a steep drop in blood donations at the end of May. The Red Cross currently has a critical shortage of type O blood.Type O blood is being distributed to hospitals faster than donations are coming in.Type O donors, and donors of all types, are urged to give.
There is a $10 parking fee to enter the Expo center, all donors will receive a refund sticker and be reimbursed upon exiting at Gate 2.
In appreciation, all presenting donors will receive a free Red Cross T-shirt and a complimentary meal, while supplies last. Additionally, all presenting donors will be sent a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email. Restrictions apply.
