FORECAST: Fog will give way to hazy sunshine

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Watch for poor visibility if you are heading out through sunrise.
The fog will disperse by mid-morning to allow for hazy sunshine to take over. There will be a weak trigger for thunderstorms to develop today but not as much energy to keep them going for long. The plan is to keep isolated thunderstorms in the forecast into the afternoon/evening.
While sparse, any thunderstorm that does develop can become locally strong.
The heat will really build in Tuesday ahead of a couple of cold fronts for mid/late week that will knock out temperatures down a few categories.
TODAY - Memorial Day: Fog early. Hazy Sunshine. Isolated thunderstorms. LOW: 90°
Tonight - Memorial Day: Mostly clear. Low: 72°
TUESDAY - Mainly sunny and hot. Isolated pop-up thunderstorm (10%). HIGH: 90°
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.