Friends, family try to come to grips with shooting death of 17-year-old

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - Friends and family of the teen killed in Bardstown late Saturday night are still trying to come to grips with the loss of 17-year-old Chris Metzger.
Bardstown Police said Metzger was shot and killed on Bard Avenue. They arrested a 15-year-old who has yet to be named.
A couple of friends of Metzger said it's not their place to make themselves part of this story, and did not want to be identified, but still they want to do whatever they can to help his family.
"I couldn't imagine what they're going through right now," said one friend.
This particular friend said he had only heard Metzger mention the 15-year-old suspect one time.
"Three weeks to a month ago, Chris asked us if we knew this guy," the friend added, "and he said stay away from him."
It's still unclear exactly what happened leading up to the shooting and it's unknown if either of the two people involved lived at the residence.
A GoFundMe has been started for the victim's family.
Friends of Metzger are also planning to sell t-shirts in his memory. You can express your interest on the Facebook page by clicking here.
