Gold Star family remembers fallen as community honors those killed during Vietnam War

HENRYVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) – It's been nearly 50 years since Claudette Rudolph saw her little brother Larry Baugh.
Photos show some of Rudolph’s brother's personality. She remembers him being kind and hardworking yet always singing annoying songs, like the Davy Crockett theme. "He was just a pesky little brother, a pest always with us girls," Rudolph said.
After finishing his training, Baugh was shipped off to Vietnam in September of 1969. He would only be there a few weeks.
“In the newspaper like a few days later, there was an article that had said there had been one casualty that day in Vietnam,” Rudolph said. “And later on, I was like 'oh my God, that one casualty was my brother!’"
Larry’s death devastated the family, the loss was especially hard on Rudolph’s mother.
“He died Oct. 31 of 1969, just a few weeks later and that just happened to be our mother's birthday, on Halloween,” she said. “Of course, losing her son was horrific for her. But it was like, after that she never wanted to celebrate her birthday. And I can understand why."
Five decades later, Henryville's American Legion honored Larry and the three other men from Henryville who were killed in the Vietnam War. "We haven't done anything really for them. So I think it's time we did," Cathy Donahoe said.
Donahoe said she remembers Larry and another man, Mike, who were killed in Vietnam, from school and from church. Thinking back, she said she remembers them both as being kind but quiet and always helpful.
She and others filled the Henryville American Legion Monday to remember the four men, who they were and what they gave to our country.
The families of the fallen soldiers, including Rudolph, come forward to accept Gold Star flags.
Larry would have 70-years-old this March. Over the past few months, Rudolph said she’s spent a lot of time thinking about who he might have been had he lived.
“Would he have been affected by Agent Orange, would he have gotten into drugs, would he have Post Traumautic Stress Syndrome, those kind of things,” she said. “You know, in the end, I felt like it didn’t matter. If he had come back, he still would have been the same little brother I always had, you know, kind and caring, a giving person.”
Just as Henryville honors Larry’s sacrifice this year, Rudolph remembers a similar show of support all those 50 years ago, when much of the community came out for her family then, too, as they brought her brother home to rest.
“It’s just, one of those things I’ll always remember,” Rudolph said.
