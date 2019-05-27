Harrodsburg couple killed in crash

SPRINGFIELD, Ky. (WAVE) – A couple died when two vehicles crashed in Springfield.
John Bailey, 39 of Harrodsburg, was driving a 1999 Harley Davidson eastbound on U.S. 150 around 7 p.m. on May 25 when police said he tried to pass several vehicles in a no passing zone.
Bailey’s motorcycle hit a 2007 Jeep that slowed down to make a left turn.
Bailey and his passenger, Amanda Bailey, 41, of Harrodsburg, were both pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the Jeep was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Three other passengers in the Jeep were treated at an area hospital and released.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.