Hike, Bike and Paddle participants get active on Memorial Day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Mayor's Hike, Bike and Paddle is a Memorial Day tradition that's been going on for 15 years now.
The event encourages everyone in Louisville to get active.
That goal of helping those across the Metro stay healthy took many forms Monday.
For some, it was battle against balance on a yoga mat. For others, a soothing morning of Tai Chi.
Ultimately, that was just a warm up.
After remarks from Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer, bikes were mounted for a 12.5 mile ride, kayaks launched in the Ohio River and hikers set out to explore the waterfront.
“This is a big way for the city to come together and make a big statement with 10,000 people that help support it," Fischer said. "A lot of times too, especially with the bike ride, it encourages young people to get out, even old people who haven’t done a big bike ride on the road together because it’s a nice safe ride.”
The Hike, Bike and Paddle is held twice a year on Memorial Day and Labor Day.
While the event was mainly meant for folks to have a lot of fun, organizers did remind people that Memorial Day is a solemn day of remembrance.
