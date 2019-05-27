Jeffersontown honors those who didn’t come home from war

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Honoring those who did not come home from war, Jeffersontown held their annual Memorial Day Program on Sunday.
Marj Graves was an army nurse in Vietnam.
She witnessed a horrific helicopter crash where 34 soldiers were killed.
“It’s had a major impact on me all through my life,” Graves said. “I never worked in a hospital again after Vietnam, but everything happens for a reason and I am thankful and certainly remember them on days like Memorial Day.”
“Whether it was the Revolutionary War, World War 2, whatever war it might be… if we don’t pass that knowledge on to the next generation, we may repeat something that we did in the past,” Jeffersontown Mayor Bill Dieruf said.
Telling the story of the past in order to protect the future is Sheridan Bayens.
Bayens brought her young daughter, niece and nephews to the new Veterans Memorial Park on Sunday.
"They are allowed to go to any school they want to, any church they want to, go to this park and play and they are allowed to do that because of the sacrifices of the men and women of the armed forces that have done so much to establish our freedom and to keep us free and they need to know that,” Bayens said.
Letters from far away to mom and dad back home in Jeffersontown are etched into the memorial.
“They are like really special people and it’s good that they fought because they fought for our country,” 9-year-old Keegan added.
And in the city of Jeffersontown, it’s not just one day.
“We should say thank you 365 days a year and that is what this wall is about. Sorry for getting emotional but that is what today is about,” said Dieruf.
The memorial wall debuted in November 2018. You can visit it any day of the year.
