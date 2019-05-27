Lawsuit claims 9-year-old was sexually harassed at school

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – The family of a 9-year-old girl is expected to file a lawsuit against Jefferson County Public Schools employees claiming their daughter was sexually harassed.
According to court documents, the girl is a student at Coleridge Taylor where another student asked her sexual questions. The lawsuit claims the school’s principal, assistant principal and a teacher had knowledge of the incident but that the student was never disciplined.
In February, the lawsuit claims the student intentionally put purple paint on the girl’s jacket and pushed her out of her computer seat.
The family’s attorney, Teddy Gordon, said, “The problem as with all these cases, is that JCPS refuses to deal with these incidents, which then escalates to worse offenses. Had JCPS stopped these acts at the first occurrence, my clients’ daughter would not be in therapy, scare for her life, and a seven-year boy would not be encouraged to continue his deviant behavior.”
In addition to damages, the girl’s parents are seeking a restraining order against the other student.
