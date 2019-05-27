LMPD investigating deadly overnight shooting in Algonquin

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - LMPD is investigating a shooting near Algonquin.
The report came in around 2:00 a.m. Monday from the 1700 block of Wilart Drive, according to police. On scene, police found a black male believed to be in his 20s on the living room floor with a gunshot wound.
The victim later died at University Hospital and has not been identified.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information has been encouraged to call the LMPD Anonymous Tipline at 574-LMPD.
