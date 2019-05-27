LMPD searching for man believed to be in danger

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – An Operation Return Home has been issued for a 37-year-old man who Louisville Metro police believe may be in danger.
Gerald Zimmerman was last seen in the 2300 block of Delor Avenue on Monday. Police said Zimmerman may have been in the 1400 block of Pleasant Grove Ridge Road in Mt. Eden around 4:50 p.m.
Zimmerman was driving a 2007 red Ford Focus with license plate number 907 FBS.
Anyone with information about his location is asked to call LMPD at (502) 574-LMPD.
