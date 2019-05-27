Man shot, killed in apartment identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A man who was found shot inside of an apartment has been identified.
Bryant Cater, 28, was shot in the 1700 block of Wilart Drive around 2 a.m., according to Jefferson County Deputy Coroner Charles Edelen.
Cater was taken to University of Louisville Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
No suspect information has been released.
The Louisville Metro Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating. Anyone with information in the shooting is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
