1 teenager killed, another injured after being hit by train on Taylorsville Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A teenager has died after being hit by a train in Louisville.
The incident was reported around 9:30 p.m. Sunday from Taylorsville and Pope Lick Road, according to LMPD.
Police said one teenager, a female, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Another female teenager was also injured. She was rushed to a local hospital with serious injuries.
Neither of the teens have been identified.
The area is notoriously dangerous. It’s said to be the home of the alleged “Pope Lick Monster." The Louisville folklore of a creature that’s part man, part goat has drawn people to the are for years.
There have been a number of deaths and accidents at this trestle since it’s construction. The most recent was when a train hit and killed a woman from Ohio in 2016. But there are signs telling those in the area to keep out.
The LMPD Major Crimes Unit is investigating.
