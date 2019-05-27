Trooper crashes during Clark County chase

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) – A trooper was involved in a crash while crashing a man who was speeding.
Brandon E. Dehart, 39, of Louisville, Kentucky, was driving a black Corvette at a high rate of speed northbound on Interstate 65 near the 2 mile marker around 8:50 a.m. Monday, according to Indiana State Police.
A trooper attempted to pull Dehart over and he sped up and exited I-65 to US 31 north. Police said he continued for two intersections then reentered I-65 near the 5 mile marker.
Police said the trooper continued to follow Dehart who exited to State Road 265 and used the right lane to pass a blue 2015 Honda Accord. The trooper crashed into the Accord and stayed on the scene of the crash to assist the Accord driver.
Police said Dehart continued east on State Road 265. Police said at some point he turned his vehicle around and began driving the wrong way down State Road 265.
Additional troopers were called and caught up with Dehart around the 5.8 mile marker. Police said he was weaving in and in and out of traffic when he lost control and hit a guardrail, which forced the driver of a red 1995 Ford Ranger off the roadway. Dehart then left the roadway and crashed into a tree line before he fled on foot. Troopers chased Dehart and took him into custody.
Police said Dehart had suspected methamphetamines and drug paraphernalia in his possession. He was taken to Clark County Hospital for an evaluation.
Officers said the driver of the Accord and the Ford were not injured. The condition of the trooper who crashed into the Accord has not been released.
Dehart was charged with criminal recklessness with a vehicle, reckless driving, resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, resisting law enforcement, operating while intoxicated-controlled substance, operating while intoxicated endangering others, dealing in methamphetamines, possession of methamphetamines and possession of drug paraphernalia.
