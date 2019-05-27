UofL baseball is #7 National Seed in NCAA Tournament

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The University of Louisville baseball team is the #7 National Seed in the NCAA Tournament. The Cards (43-15) will host an NCAA Regional this weekend and if they survive, they’ll also host an NCAA Super Regional.
“I think it’s one of the greatest accomplishments in college baseball when you can be selected to host a regional,” Cards head coach Dan McDonnell said. “With almost 300 Division I teams, to be one of the 16, I told those guys, man, that’s a great accomplishment, I’m proud of you, but let’s focus on playing good baseball. Let’s see who we’re matched up with Friday night, and really anything past that, you’re wasting energy and you’re wasting time.”
The Cards are matched up with Illinois-Chicago (29-21) on Friday at 6 p.m. Indiana (36-21) and Illinois State (34-24) will meet in the first game on Friday at 2 p.m. It is a double elimination, four-team tournament.
“You know the national seed, it’s a great honor. I think it’s great for our fans, you know in the planning world, but again, in our world, hopefully we continue to just focus on Friday night and then yes, knowing that we’ll play one of the other two teams sometime Saturday,” McDonnell said.
The Cards will be hosting an NCAA Regional for the eighth time under McDonnell, all since 2009. They are 20-3 overall in those games and have won 15 straight NCAA Regional games at Jim Patterson Stadium.
“I learned from other players talking to our players, other players who played in the Big XII or the SEC or the ACC, over the years, when they would go play summer ball with those guys from Miami or Oklahoma State or Vanderbilt and they would talk about, man we played in that regional there in Louisville, what an atmosphere, it was great,” McDonnell said. “For me as a coach I love to hear a kid from another program, another league, saying that they had so much fun. We’re a good fan base during the year. I know we’ve got a lot of challenges with basketball and the weather and things like that, but I can proudly say, we’re a great fan base in the postseason. I mean this place is rocking.”
Tickets for all-sessions of this weekends action can be purchased by clicking on the following link:https://oss.ticketmaster.com/aps/uofl/EN/buy/details/19BBREG
All-session tickets for the four-team, double-elimination regional are $70 for reserved chair back seats and $55 for general admission berm seating.
