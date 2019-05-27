UofL baseball is #7 National Seed in NCAA Tournament

“I learned from other players talking to our players, other players who played in the Big XII or the SEC or the ACC, over the years, when they would go play summer ball with those guys from Miami or Oklahoma State or Vanderbilt and they would talk about, man we played in that regional there in Louisville, what an atmosphere, it was great,” McDonnell said. “For me as a coach I love to hear a kid from another program, another league, saying that they had so much fun. We’re a good fan base during the year. I know we’ve got a lot of challenges with basketball and the weather and things like that, but I can proudly say, we’re a great fan base in the postseason. I mean this place is rocking.”