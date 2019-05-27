UofL baseball will host NCAA Regional this week

Fans are encouraged to purchase and pick up tickets in advance or print their tickets at home to avoid long will call lines on game day. Tickets can be picked up at the Louisville Cardinals Ticket Office, located at Cardinal Stadium. No tickets will be mailed. Single session tickets, including reserved chairback and general admission berm seating, will go on sale Thursday, May 30 at 10 a.m., ET online at GoCards.com or at the Cardinal Stadium Ticket Office. Tickets will also be available at Jim Patterson Stadium starting on Friday, May 31 at noon ET.