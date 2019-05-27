UofL baseball will host NCAA Regional this week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The college baseball postseason will return to Jim Patterson Stadium, as the University of Louisville was chosen Sunday by the NCAA Division I Selection Committee as one of 16 regional hosts for the 2019 NCAA Baseball Championship.
The 2019 NCAA Regional, which is scheduled to begin on Friday, will be the eighth time the Cardinals have hosted the regional round of the championship, having also done so in 2009, 2010, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017. Louisville has also hosted the NCAA Super Regional round in 2007, 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017. Since 2009, only Florida and Florida State have hosted more regionals than the Cardinals.
Louisville is making its 12th NCAA postseason appearance during head coach Dan McDonnell’s 13 seasons and the program’s 13th NCAA appearance overall.
The field of 64 teams and regional pairings for the 2019 NCAA Division I Baseball Championship, including the three teams that will join the Cardinals at the Louisville Regional on May 31-June 3, will be announced live on ESPNU on Monday at noon ET. Game times for the Louisville Regional will be announced on Monday afternoon after the matchups have been released by the NCAA.
All-session tickets for the 2019 NCAA Regional in Louisville are currently available and can be purchased online here. Tickets will also be available for purchase by phone (502-GO-CARDS) or in person through the Louisville Cardinals Ticket Office at Cardinal Stadium Tuesday-Friday during business hours of 9 a.m.-5 p.m., ET. All-session tickets for the four-team, double-elimination regional are $70 for reserved chairback seats and $55 for general admission berm seating.
Fans are encouraged to purchase and pick up tickets in advance or print their tickets at home to avoid long will call lines on game day. Tickets can be picked up at the Louisville Cardinals Ticket Office, located at Cardinal Stadium. No tickets will be mailed. Single session tickets, including reserved chairback and general admission berm seating, will go on sale Thursday, May 30 at 10 a.m., ET online at GoCards.com or at the Cardinal Stadium Ticket Office. Tickets will also be available at Jim Patterson Stadium starting on Friday, May 31 at noon ET.
Since opening the gates at Jim Patterson Stadium in 2005, the Cardinals have won more than 77 percent of their games in the ballpark posting a 396-113 record (.778 winning percentage), including an impressive 33-4 mark during the 2017 season at the corner of Third and Central. The Cardinals are 25-6 on their home field this season. Louisville set a school record for home wins with 36 in 2016 and the Cardinals have registered 30 or more wins at home in four of the last six seasons.
The Louisville baseball team will enter the 2019 NCAA Championship with a 43-15 overall record after clinching its fourth ACC Atlantic Division title in five seasons at 21-9 in conference play.
2019 NCAA REGIONAL - LOUISVILLE, KY. - TICKET INFORMATIONAll-Session Tickets
· On sale now by ordering online here
· Available in-person or by phone starting Tuesday 9 a.m. ET
· Reserved Chairback: $70
· Berm/General Admission: $55
Single-Session Tickets
· On sale starting Thursday 10 a.m. ET
· Available online at GoCards.com or in-person (no phone orders) at Louisville Cardinals Ticket Office at Cardinal Stadium
· Tickets will be available at Jim Patterson Stadium starting Friday at noon ET
· Reserved Chairback: $15
· Berm/General Admission: $10
· College Student (with ID): $5
2019 NCAA BASEBALL REGIONAL HOST SITES
· Athens, Georgia – Georgia (44-15)
· Atlanta, Georgia – Georgia Tech (41-17)
· Baton Rouge, Louisiana – LSU (37-24)
· Chapel Hill, North Carolina – North Carolina (42-17)
· Corvallis, Oregon – Oregon State (36-18-1)
· Fayetteville, Arkansas – Arkansas (41-17)
· Greenville, North Carolina – East Carolina (43-15)
· Los Angeles, California – UCLA (47-8)
· Louisville, Kentucky – Louisville (43-15)
· Lubbock, Texas – Texas Tech (39-17)
· Morgantown, West Virginia – West Virginia (37-20)
· Nashville, Tennessee – Vanderbilt (49-10)
· Oxford, Mississippi – Ole Miss (37-25)
· Stanford, California – Stanford (41-11)
· Starkville, Mississippi – Mississippi State (46-13)
· Stillwater, Oklahoma – Oklahoma State (36-18)
