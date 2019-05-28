Brandon Wood: Former LMPD officer sentenced to 70 months on federal charges

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A former Louisville Metro Police officer at the center of the youth Explorer Program sex scandal was sentenced Tuesday.
After Judge David Hale rejected a plea deal that would have kept Brandon Wood behind bars for 60 months, Wood was sentenced to 70 months in prison on the federal charges.
While Wood was a counselor with the LMPD Explorers Program, he tried to engage with a minor in sexual activity during a camp held in Bullitt County.
Wood will be on 10 years of supervised release after his sentence.
Sentencing on the state charges also was supposed to take place Tuesday afternoon.
