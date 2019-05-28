Crowd shows up for controversial scarred skin tattoo ban proposal

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s a proposal that has a lot of Kentuckians upset -- banning tattoos over scarred skin.
It’s not only controversial with tattoo artists who would lose a lot of money, but also with scarred victims and survivors.
The state hosted a public meeting Tuesday in Frankfort. State officials said regulations for tattooing haven’t been updated in years and there are health concerns. They chose to get feedback from those affected most by the proposed scarred skin regulation.
Officials with the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services were given a lot to think about as many people showed up to speak.
A business owner warned officials a tattoo ban is a constitutional issue.
“It’s an issue that’s definitely lawsuit worthy,” one man said.
A breast cancer survivor said her only option for total reconstruction was scar tissue tattoos due to the aggressive nature of her cancer.
“If you criminalize tattoos as scars, only criminals will tattoo scars,” Virginia Lee Harrod said.
Harrod should know, she’s also the Henry County Attorney.
“I’ve been prosecuting since 1994, and I’ve never had a single tattoo violation prosecuted or brought to me by an inspector in my court,” she told WAVE 3 News.
The outrage over the state’s proposed ban of tattooing over scarred skin hit social media in April.
“I am fired up,” said Louisville tattoo artist Louisa Kleinert, who worked with Harrod and specializes in making scars into something beautiful for her clients. Many of them have been traumatized by cancer, burns or other tragedies.
One Tattoo Charlie’s artist, Darin Ennis, told officials a simple word change for the amendment should fix the problem.
“I think the words ‘fresh scar’ would eliminate a lot of the problems there,” he explained. “You should not be tattooing over that.”
Jim Musser, executive director of the Cabinet for Health and Family Services, told WAVE 3 News that may be a solution.
“When the language was initially being drafted, apparently there was confusion and the language became a little overly broad,” he said.
Musser added the feedback was extremely helpful.
“The language we got from the experts who were here in the room at the hearing is going to be so valuable in helping us to move forward,” he said.
Officials said they’ll consider the more than 500 comments they’ve gotten. The public can share comments at CHFSregs@ky.gov. Officials have moved back the decision deadline to July 15.
The Kentucky Tattoo and Piercing Association just began on Facebook to help give tattoo artists and businesses updates on what’s happening on all aspects of the laws concerning them.
