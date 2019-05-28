Denny Crum: Legendary former UofL coach released from hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The legendary Denny Crum has been released from a hospital following a stroke, WAVE 3 News has learned.
The former UofL basketball coach was hospitalized last week.
His wife, Susan Sweeney Crum, confirmed the news of his release to WAVE 3 News at about 5:45 p.m. Tuesday.
“Denny has been released from the hospital and will continue his recovery with inpatient rehab," she said. "He’s already making good progress. We are still confident he will make a full recovery.”
Crum, 82, guided UofL to national championships in 1980 and 1986, and took the team to a total of six Final Fours between 1971 and 2001. He finished his career with 675 victories.
Crum has remained a fixture around the UofL community in the nearly two decades since he coached his last game at Freedom Hall in 2001.
