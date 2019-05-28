Family rallying around teen seriously hurt after being hit by train

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The family of a teen seriously injured after being hit by a train Sunday night is asking for the community’s prayers.
Patty Crume said her granddaughter, Kaylee, is in stable condition at University Hospital.
Kaylee was with a friend Sunday night walking on the train tracks.
Louisville Metro police said the two teens were near Taylorsville Road and Pope Lick Road when a train passed through and hit them.
Kaylee’s friend, whose name has not been released, died at the scene.
“I just want to tell her friends mom and family, I'm sorry. That's all I can say,” Crume said.
Crume got a call around 2 a.m. from Kaylee’s mother and knew something wasn’t right. She said Kaylee’s mother had warned the teen about being near the tracks.
“She said she had just told her, you know, don't go to the railroad tracks. Many people have been killed there, and she said she wouldn't,” Crume said. “So I don’t know. I don’t know what happened.”
Crume said Kaylee is a 16-year-old with a strong personality.
“She's my baby girl,” she said tearfully. “She's my very first granddaughter and I think she can pull through it if she just fights.”
Crume said Kaylee’s family has been by her side 24/7, hoping her condition improves.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.