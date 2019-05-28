Fire reported at vacant warehouse on Magazine Street

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Firefighters are battling a fire at a warehouse on Magazine Street at this hour.
Few details were immediately available, but WAVE 3 News confirmed the fire began shortly before 3 p.m. at 1404 Magazine Street, just north of Broadway.
Traffic is blocked on Broadway between 13th and 15th streets.
It’s not clear if anyone was injured, nor is it known what might have started the fire.
WAVE 3 News has a crew at the scene.
