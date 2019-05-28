FORECAST: Back into the 90s this afternoon

- WEDNESDAY 5/29
- Potential for damaging winds/large hail with WED PM T-storms
- Potential for isolated damaging winds/hail/flash flooding Thursday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Expect a good climb to 90 degrees with passing cumulus clouds determining if we push up to 91 or 92. It is possible.
Either way, a hot day ahead with only a couple pop-up t-storms to cool some of you down. It will remain warm/muggy tonight across WAVE Country. A line of t-storms will be racing toward southern Indiana overnight/sunrise Wednesday. They may still pose a high wind threat earlier on but they will be weakening to mainly heavy rain/lightning makers. There is still some doubt in how far south they will push into WAVE Country. That is important as any disruption in the heating of the day will help limit other rounds of potential thunderstorms in the afternoon/evening. If we avoid a morning round, we could face some severe wind/hail potential in the afternoon/evening hours. An Alert Day continues for Wednesday as we want to make sure everyone is aware of this potential and we will trend it from there.
There is a chance we could face more strong thunderstorms on Thursday but heating looks more limited that day. Having said that, there will a heavy rain risk with any shower or thunderstorm that develops. Stay close to the WAVE 3 Weather App as we continue to evaluate the setup over the next 12-36 hours.
TODAY: Mainly sunny, breezy & hot; Isolated t-storm (10%); HIGH: 92°
TONIGHT: T-storm risk far north late (20%)
WEDNESDAY ALERT DAY: Scattered t-storms early (40%); Muggy and hazy midday; Afternoon t-storms (60%); HIGH: 88°
