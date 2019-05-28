FORECAST: Last hot, dry day for the week

During the overnight, t-storms will attempt to push in from the west by sunrise. Latest indications are they will fade as they approach. Given that idea, it does appear we will have time to thin out the clouds and heat up Wednesday afternoon. That would then allow for the new development of thunderstorms to roll through WAVE Country. Some could contain severe wind gusts and hail along with torrential rainfall. I have flagged this period as an ALERT DAY for now so awareness can be brought to this potential.