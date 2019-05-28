FORECAST: Last hot, dry day for the week

By Brian Goode | May 28, 2019 at 5:34 AM EDT - Updated May 28 at 5:34 AM

ALERT DAYS

  • WEDNESDAY  5/29

ALERTS

  • Potential for damaging winds/large hail with WED PM T-storms

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – We are starting off like July outside with warm and muggy feel.

It will be another dry day for much of WAVE Country as we push temperatures to near 90 degrees once again. Only a slight risk for a pop-up thunderstorm. It looks to stay dry this evening as well.

During the overnight, t-storms will attempt to push in from the west by sunrise. Latest indications are they will fade as they approach. Given that idea, it does appear we will have time to thin out the clouds and heat up Wednesday afternoon. That would then allow for the new development of thunderstorms to roll through WAVE Country. Some could contain severe wind gusts and hail along with torrential rainfall. I have flagged this period as an ALERT DAY for now so awareness can be brought to this potential.

The afternoon travel rush and Waterfront Wednesday could certainly be impacted.

More thunderstorms expected on Thursday.

Grab-N-Go: May 28 morning forecast

FORECAST

TODAY: Mainly sunny, breezy & hot; Isolated t-storm (10%); HIGH: 90°

WEDNESDAY ALERT DAY: Isolated t-storm west early (20%); Muggy and hazy midday.; Afternoon t-storms (60%); HIGH: 88°

