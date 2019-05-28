Hardin County murder suspects appear in court

RADCLIFF, Ky. (WAVE) - The three men in Hardin County charged in the shooting death of 25-year-old Lashard Harrison were in court this morning.
Elijah Barnett, Donyale Jones and Tyler Lawrence appeared via video conference in Hardin District Court in Radcliff. All three are facing charges of murder and robbery first degree.
An arrest citation claims Harrison was set up by these men who sold him drugs, then shot him as he walked away.
Lawrence is facing an additional charge of tampering with physical evidence after allegedly hiding a weapon and tossing ammunition into a trash can.
All three suspects are being held on a $500,000 cash bond. They are scheduled to appear back in court June 7 at 9 a.m.
