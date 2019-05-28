High school seniors walk the halls of elementary schools

BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - Soon to be 2019 high school graduates from Bullitt Central High school walked the hallways of their elementary schools Tuesday.
Seniors visited Lebanon Junction, Roby and Cedar Grove elementary schools where they exchanged high fives with younger students who lined the path to see the older student passing through in caps and gowns.
The seniors also got a chance to thank their former teachers.
All three Bullitt County high schools graduate Saturday at Broadbent Arena.
