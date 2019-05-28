Man accused of robbing 4 businesses in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was arrested after allegedly robbing several buisnesses in Louisville over the weekend.
Christopher Smyzer, 20, was arrested on Saturday after he and two co-defendants robbed four businesses, according to Smyzer’s arrest slip.
Smyzer, who lives in Henry County, and the unidentified suspects were armed when they robbed Subway, Mapco, Dollar General and Circle K, all in Louisville’s south end, the arrest report said.
During the robberies, one or more of the suspects entered with a handgun and demanded cash or property, then receiving it. All three co-defendants were found together, not far from a getaway car, shortly after the robberies.
Officers said Smyzer admitted to to commiting the four robberies. He’s now charged with two counts of first-degree robbery and is being held on $100,000 bond.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.