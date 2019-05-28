Man accused of stealing motorcycle at gunpoint, crashes in front of police

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man is accused of stealing a motorcycle at gunpoint, then wrecking it after officers tried to stop him.
Bobby Joe Williams, 39, was arrested Saturday after he pointed a handgun at a stranger, the owner of the motorcycle, at 22nd Street and Portland Avenue, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department. Police said a second suspect approached the victim before Williams took off on the motorcycle.
Police spotted Williams speeding on the motorcycle while on a nearby highway. Williams refused to stop for officers, according to his arrest report. It was moments later when he wrecked the bike, police said.
Williams is charged with robbery, fleeing and evading police, criminal mischief and possession of marijuana. His bond was set at $10,000.
