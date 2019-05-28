Man shot, killed in south central Louisville identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A man who died after he was shot at an apartment complex has been identified.
Robert Williams, 24, was shot in the 8000 block of Glimmer Way on May 26, according to Jefferson County Deputy Coroner Jacqueline Smith.
Williams was taken to University of Louisville where he was pronounced dead.
The Louisville Metro Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating William’s death. Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD.
