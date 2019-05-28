Most popular man in Germantown-Schnitzelburg turns 99

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - He's the most popular man in the Germantown-Schnitzelburg community and he's 99 years old!
Friends and family joined George Hauck for a party at Little Sisters of the Poor Monday.
Hauck is the founder of the Dainty Festival, a long-standing tradition in the neighborhood. He also started the Schnitzelburg #1 Citizen Dinner more than 50 years ago.
“I guess if you lead a good clean life, and mind your own business and work like hell, it’s surprising how quick you get there and how fast time goes by and how many wonderful people you have met,” Hauck said.
Hauck’s family store, which was a staple in the community for more than 100 years, closed its doors in January. The property is for sale.
