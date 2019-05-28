Near the I-265 interchange, Jeffersonville’s landscape transformed by year of growth, new business

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) – With River Ridge to the north and the East End Bridge connecting new commerce, the Jeffersonville community is growing rapidly.
Over the past year, East 10th Street near the Interstate 265 interchange has dramatically transformed.
On Tuesday, yet another new business opened up shop on Jeffersonville’s East 10th Street. McAllister’s Deli is now officially open.
“We want everybody to come out, know that we’re here and just excited to be in Jeffersonville,” said Cathy Vogt, McAllister’s Deli area manager.
New businesses like McAllister’s are dramatically shaping the east end landscape. Just a year or so ago, Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore said there was nothing there.
“You just had a lot of tall grass,” Moore said. “There were a couple of old shops that were out here.”
Twelve months ago, the area north of the I-265 interchange with East 10th sat empty, fields sitting unused. Now, with the construction of Gottbrath Parkway, there’s a Growler USA brewpub now open. An Xscape movie theater is going up and scheduled to open by the end of the year. Crews will soon build a Heine Brothers’ coffee shop, a Fairfield Inn, a Hilton Hotel and possibly, even a dentist’s office might be moving in as well.
About a mile down the road on the other side of the I-265 interchange, Kroger in Jeffersonville opened its now location nearly a year ago. Following the grocery giant, businesses popped up nearby in the months since.
A Cold Stone Creamery, Feeders Supply, hair and nail salons, new banks are all moved in. Soon, a Chick-fil-A will start construction.
“We’ve made an investment in this end of the city and it’s paying off,” Moore said. “The revenue dollars that will be created from all of this are going to be enormous in the years ahead.”
The millions of dollars in infrastructure improvements made by the city are attracting developers continually, Moore said. As more people move into Jeffersonville and Clark counties to live or to work, it continues to drive more business to the east end.
Next door to that newly-opened McAllister’s, crews at the strip mall on Tuesday installed a sign for Vision First. The shops next door are empty but likely not for long, Moore said.
“A whole lot more coming,” he said. “Just speaking with the developer here on this site, he told me to keep watching, probably in the next two months we’ll see another name getting dropped.”
For the very first time, he said, there’s no longer any reason for people in Jeffersonville to leave town.
“Everything you want is right here,” Moore said.
