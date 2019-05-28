Near the I-265 interchange, Jeffersonville’s landscape transformed by year of growth, new business

Twelve months ago, the area north of the I-265 interchange with East 10th sat empty, fields sitting unused. Now, with the construction of Gottbrath Parkway, there’s a Growler USA brewpub now open. An Xscape movie theater is going up and scheduled to open by the end of the year. Crews will soon build a Heine Brothers’ coffee shop, a Fairfield Inn, a Hilton Hotel and possibly, even a dentist’s office might be moving in as well.