Norton Children’s Hospital adds $12 million helicopter to transport fleet

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Norton Children’s Hospital has unveiled a new addition to its transport fleet.
The Airbus EC-145 helicopter touched down on the roof of the hospital in downtown Louisville on Tuesday, marking one of the first of the 300 runs it’s expected to make each year.
It’s design allows it to fly in adverse weather conditions and poor visibility, which not all traditional emergency helicopters can do.
Customized for patient care and stocked with the latest medical devices and equipment, Norton officials expressed confidence in it’s ability to further aid in the transport of critically ill patients throughout Kentucky and Indiana. Its addition will also allow a pediatric transport team to be exclusively dedicated to Norton Children’s Hospital.
The crew of six will include the pilot, passenger and four members of medical staff.
“Historically we’ve shared a unit with the adult hospitals downtown, so this really is a differentiator for us,” Lynnie Meyer, Chief Development Officer for Norton Children’s, said. “We have two full-service transport teams that support the work of the hospital. As the only free-standing, full-service hospital in Kentucky, it’s important that we can reach children and bring them here in a timely manner."
The custom helicopter cost around $12 million dollars, paid for by a partnership with Speedway. Speedway has contributed around $4 million in support of the transport team, Meyer estimated.
Norton Children’s transport fleet now includes five ground vehicles and a fixed-wing aircraft, in addition to the helicopter.
