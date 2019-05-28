Porch pirate caught on camera outside Highlands home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police have shared video of a woman taking a package from the porch of a home in the Highlands neighborhood of Louisville.
Louisville police shared the video on Facebook on Tuesday.
The theft happened May 14 around 6 p.m. on Bonnycastle Avenue near Bardstown Road, police said.
Video shows the woman skipping onto the porch, grabbing the package and looking around before quickly leaving.
Police said she got into a black Ford F-150.
Anyone who recognizes the woman should call police at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
