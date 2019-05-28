Porch pirate caught on camera outside Highlands home

Anyone who recognizes the woman should call police at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
By Laurel Mallory | May 28, 2019 at 6:34 PM EDT - Updated May 28 at 6:34 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police have shared video of a woman taking a package from the porch of a home in the Highlands neighborhood of Louisville.

Louisville police shared the video on Facebook on Tuesday.

Stealing ain't cool!

This unkind lady stole a package that wasn't hers from a porch in the 2100 block of Bonnycastle Ave on May 14th. She then jumped in a black F-150. Time to add her to our list of people that get quickly identified and caught thanks to our fans! You know the drill! #LMPD #TippinAintSnitchin #574_LMPD #GetOffMyPorch #NotCool #YoureGonnaGetCaughtQuickly

Posted by Louisville Metro Police Department on Tuesday, May 28, 2019

The theft happened May 14 around 6 p.m. on Bonnycastle Avenue near Bardstown Road, police said.

Video shows the woman skipping onto the porch, grabbing the package and looking around before quickly leaving.

Police said she got into a black Ford F-150.

