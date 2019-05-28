Roger Burdette returns to court in deadly DUI case

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man accused of killing LMPD Det. Deidre Mengedoht in a fiery crash on Christmas Eve was back in court Tuesday.
Roger Burdette was driving an MSD truck when it crashed into Mendedoht’s cruiser in Interstate 64 in downtown Louisville.
He’s charged with murder, driving under the indfluence and several other offenses.
Tuesday’s hearing was a pre-trial conference, where attorneys discussed evidence and trial dates.
Burdette is scheduled to return to court in July.
