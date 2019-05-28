StormTALK! Tuesday Edition

Fading area of thunderstorms arrives from the west in the morning. They should be elevated as they move into WAVE Country which means mainly a limited heavy rain/lightning /small hail threat. There remains some doubt on their time of arrival as well as how well they can even hold together. Just like we have witnessed many times this season, timing is everything when it comes to heating of the day/fuel. Current trends support keeping this batch together long enough to move toward I-65 by late morning. Models tend to move too slow with these setups so it may be closer to or just after sunrise. Again, timing is key on that as an earlier arrival would mean a greater number of hours to heat up for the afternoon/evening round. This would also means a stronger second round with some severe wind/hail potential.