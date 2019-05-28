Student who struggled to fit in wants to make school better for other transgender teens

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Bullying is a major issue in schools across the country. In the last year especially, Jefferson County Public Schools has created new initiatives and programs to help stop bullying in its schools.
Senior Andrew Johnson also wants to fix bullying for students.
“I got bullied a lot in middle school,” Johnson said. “I mean a lot.”
You wouldn’t know this by the hugs he gets from his classmates, but Johnson used to struggle to fit in.
“I had always kind of known I was a boy,” Johnson said. “I was never feminine. I was never a girly child.”
As a freshman in high school, he started his transition from female to male.
He said he’s comfortable in his skin now and wants to eliminate bullying so others can feel comfortable, too.
“I want to change the world,” Johnson said. “That’s just what I want to do. I want to heal people. I want to be an activist. I want to make my world a better place for me, but also I want to set the foundation for people like my little brothers who are going to grow up.”
Andrew will be doing the UPS Earn and Learn program in the fall so his tuition to Sullivan University will be covered.
