Veteran remembers near death experience on Memorial Day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Strangers paid their respects, said thank you and a prayer to more than 11,000 people they've never met at the Zachary Taylor National Memorial on Monday.
"I almost got shot, once I heard the sonic zing go by,” Air Force veteran Bill Elder said.
Walking through the Zachary Taylor National Cemetery Elder said he counts his blessings with each tombstone he reads.
"It makes you think,” Elder said.
The friends Elder lost while in the Air Force are not buried at Zachary Taylor. However, just like Marine Corps, Air Force and Navy veteran Erick Gerdes coming to the grave site represents the people they can no longer see.
"It makes me sad and it makes me proud,” Gerdes said. “It makes me sad to know they're losses, because many of the people buried here were lost in combat or service, but it makes me happy to know there are citizens like us willing to serve."
The books, flowers and flags also gives solace to people who never served but feel the connection.
"I’m here today doing what I want to do because of their sacrifices,” Pamela Shover, who was visiting Zachary Taylor National Memorial, said.
Shover comes to Taylor every year to read the names, say a prayer and find comfort in the blowing stripes.
"They’re at peace,” Shover said.
Those who served and even those who didn’t, said walking by and taking a moment allows them to show they will never forget “The ones that gave all.”
"Grateful to them grateful that these people were there,” Elder said.
Currently 11,250 veterans are buried at Zachary Taylor National Memorial. One medal of honor recipient is laid to rest there and 353 service groups are buried together.
The cemetery was one of three sites that allowed group burials during WWII.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.