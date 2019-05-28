2 WAVE Country students to compete in National Spelling Bee

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Students across the country will compete for the title of National Spelling Bee champion, including two from WAVE Country.
Gabriella Velinova, 13, of Louisville, and Braydon Crowder, 13, from Paoli, Indiana will compete in the 92nd Scripps National Spelling Bee.
Gabriella is a 7th grader at Louisville Collegiate School and speaks English, Russian, Bulgarian and is learning Spanish.
Braydon attends Paoli Junior and Senior High School. Braydon grew up on a farm and is involved in the 4-H program.
The National Spelling Bee will air on ESPN starting Tuesday at 9:45 a.m. For more information, click here.
