WAVE Country with Dawne Gee for Tuesday, May 28

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - 3rd Annual AMPED Dream Maker Awards Dinner
Academy of Music Production Education and Development (AMPED) is a non-profit youth program that focuses on music and aims to provide a safe and productive environment for youth to explore their creativity through song writing, music composition, recording, engineering, audio equipment setup, video, photography, web design, marketing and more.
The 3rd Annual AMPED Dream Maker Awards Dinner will be held Sunday, June 23, from 5 pm to 9 pm at the Muhammad Ali Center. Tickets are $100 and include dinner and dancing.
Proceeds from ticket sales will benefit AMPED’s scholarship program. Last year’s dinner raised $12,000, and gave each of the seven recipients a $500 scholarship, a laptop and a custom leather suitcase.
