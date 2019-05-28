Woman accused of keeping patients payments

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A woman is accused of keeping patient’s payments then failing to return to work.
According to an arrest slip, Abbie Sharp, 38, was employed at First Urology and was in charge of depositing payments made by patients.
When she was asked why deposits were not being made police said Sharp pulled the deposit slips from May 23, 2018, May 24, 2018 and May 29, 2018 from her desk.
The business determined Sharp had taken $2,588.04 between April 27, 2018 and May 30, 2018.
Police said Sharp did not return to work on May 31, 2018 and disconnected her phone.
A warrant was issued for her arrest and Sharp was booked into Louisville Metro Department of Corrections on May 24. She was charged with theft by unlawful taking.
