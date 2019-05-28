Woman accused of stealing patient’s hydrocodone pills

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville woman is accused of stealing another woman’s hydrocodone prescription, and tampering with evidence.
Christina Hornback, 38, took the woman’s prescription medication without her consent or knowledge back in December, according to Hornback’s arrest report.
The alleged victim recently had back surgery and was prescribed hydrocodone for the pain. Her daughter helped her home after her surgery. When the woman asked Hornback, she said there was no prescription for pain medication. The relationship between Hornback and the alleged victim is not known.
The woman later contacted her doctor, who informed her that she did have a prescription for hydrocodone and it had been picked up at the CVS Pharmacy on Antle Drive.
The woman then questioned Hornback about the missing medication; she then admitted to taking the prescription and having it filled, her arrest report said. She then gave her alleged victim a CVS bag with a bottle of pills, giving the woman the impression it was her prescription. But after taking several pills and not feeling any relief, the alleged victim’s friend noticed the pills were over-the-counter Tylenol.
Hornback was charged Monday with theft of legend drug with a value of under $300 and tampering with evidence.
