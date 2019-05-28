18-year-old Marine honored at Patriots Peace Memorial

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Fallen heroes were honored Monday at the Patriots Peace Memorial on River Road.
The ceremony focused on those who have lost their lives in the line of duty under conditions other than hostile action.
This year's enshrinement was dedicated to Lance Corporal Olivia Kustes. The Rineyville Marine was killed in a car crash in January at just 18 years old.
Olivia Kustes mother, Crystal Jackson, said, “There’s not even words that I can articulate to express the gratitude and how proud I am of just not her, but everyone that’s up there. And I feel so bad for them too and their families.”
Lance Corporal Kustes enlisted in the Marine Corps following her 2016 graduation.
The names of 456 Patriots are enshrined in the walls of the memorial.
