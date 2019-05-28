15-year-old who died after being hit on Pope Lick train trestle identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A 15-year-old who died after she was hit by a train at the Pope Lick train trestle has been identified.
Louisville Metro police were called to the incident at 13389 Taylorsville Road around 9:10 p.m. on May 26.
Savannah Bright and another girl, who family members identified as Kaylee, were on the tracks when a train approached and were not able to get down before they were hit, according to the Jefferson County Deputy Coroner’s office.
Savannah was pronounced dead at the scene.
Kaylee was taken to University of Louisville Hospital. Kaylee’s grandmother, Patty Crume, spoke to WAVE 3 News Monday and said Kaylee was in stable condition.
