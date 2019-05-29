ALERT DAY: Additional downpours and storms this evening, overnight

- TODAY (5/29)
- THURSDAY (5/30
- Early Wednesday evening – Southern KY – Brief severe weather potential
- Thursday afternoon – Stronger to briefly severe storms mainly south of Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - This morning’s rain largely stabilized the atmosphere today around WAVE Country, keeping our severe weather threat very low for the rest of the day.
We will hold on to the Alert Day designation through early this evening due to some severe weather threat in our very southern counties of Kentucky near Columbia. More rainfall is likely overnight, some of it heavy at times, but the severe weather threat will remain very low due to a loss of the day’s attempted heating.
Thursday’s Alert Day is also on the low end, as morning clouds and rain may also preclude a bigger severe weather threat. Nonetheless, the area for stronger storms Thursday afternoon appears to be just south of Louisville. Scattered showers and downpours will be around Friday, especially early in the day, as a quick disturbance passes through. Highs both Thursday and Friday will be in the lower 80s.
Saturday is the pick of the weekend with an even smaller storm chance and slightly lower humidity, leading into a few showers and storms at times during the day on Sunday.
Humidity and temperatures will be noticeably lower by Monday as we struggle to top 80 degrees, but the warmth and humidity nudge back in by mid next week with renewed storm chances.
TONIGHT (ALERT DAY UNTIL 7PM): Scattered downpours and storms (40%). LOW: 69°
THURSDAY (ALERT DAY): Storms at times (60%), strongest storms mainly south of Louisville. HIGH: 82°
FRIDAY: Isolated to scattered storms (30%). HIGH: 82° LOW: 64°
