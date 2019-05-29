ALERT DAY: Strong to severe storms possible today

- TODAY (5/29)
- THURSDAY (5/30
- Strong to severe storms with gusty winds and hail possible through today
Some of today's storms may be severe with damaging winds, hail, heavy rain and a small tornado threat.
Once the sun sets, storm chances fade.
A batch of scattered storms pushes through early Thursday morning with another round Thursday afternoon. Thursday afternoon's storms may once again be strong to severe; damaging winds are the main threat.
Thursday will be windy outside of the storms with gusts near 30 mph.
Spotty showers linger into early Friday as the cold front finally passes through.
Highs stay in the 80s through the weekend. Another batch of storms moves in late Saturday into Sunday.
TODAY (ALERT DAY): Midday & afternoon strong to severe thunderstorms (60%); Evening scattered strong storms (40%); HIGH: 87°
TONIGHT (ALERT DAY): Scattered showers (20%); Mostly Cloudy; LOW: 70°
THURSDAY (ALERT DAY): Scattered storms (40%); Windy; Mostly Cloudy; HIGH: 82°
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.