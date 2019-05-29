ALERT DAY: Very heavy rain and gusty winds this afternoon

- TODAY (5/29)
- THURSDAY (5/30
- Period of heavy and strong thunderstorms into the afternoon
- Heavy rain possible overnight west
- Few strong/severe t-storms Thursday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Tracking a long band of heavy rain/thunderstorms dropping in from the north. It will approach the Ohio River shortly before stalling. Very heavy rainfall rates have been noted in this band.
At the same time this is taking place, another surge of thunderstorms in southeast Missouri will race northeast into the Louisville area just after lunch. This will enhance the rainfall and severe wind/hail risk into the afternoon hours.
Isolated, brief tornadoes will be possible but the flash flooding is looking more and more likely to be the higher threat.
Coverage of thunderstorms will ease later today but another batch rolls in from the west tonight. And yet another round expected on Thursday with another risk for isolated severe wind/hail.
Stay close to the WAVE 3 Weather App as we continue to monitor this changing setup hour-by-hour.
REST OF TODAY (ALERT DAY): Thunderstorms likely (80%); HIGH: 85° then dropping into the 70s with the rain
TONIGHT (ALERT DAY): Scattered showers (30%); T-storms re-develop overnight (40%); LOW: 70°
THURSDAY (ALERT DAY): Scattered storms (60%); Windy; Mostly Cloudy; HIGH: 82°
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.