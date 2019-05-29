Councilman says Middletown Library will close Saturday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Middletown Library will close Saturday, according to a Louisville Metro councilman.
In his proposed budget, Mayor Greg Fischer suggested closing two of the three major government services in the East Government Center, being the Middletown Library and the Charmoli Center Neighborhood Place. The East Government Center building also houses the headquarters for the LMPD 8th Division.
District 19 Councilman Anthony Piagentini said he was told they are closing the library in order to staff the Northeast Regional Library, which was itself fully funded to be staffed separately from the Middletown staff in the current budget.
“Why if this library was funded through the rest of the fiscal year, we still haven’t completed the budget cycle, why is he proposing closing it before the end of the fiscal year?” Piagentini asked.
Both the Middletown and Fern Creek libraries were being considered for closure because their buildings are rented, totaling around $1 million.
Patrons in Middletown have already started a petition to keep the library open saying it fills a critical need in the community. Metro Council will hear about the issue during a budget hearing at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.
WAVE 3 News reached out the to Fischer’s office and is awaiting a response.
