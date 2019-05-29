Flash Dads welcome students to Semple Elementary School

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As they wind down the school year, Semple Elementary students were treated to a surprise Wednesday morning.
A group of “Flash Dads” -- comprised of JCPS fathers, staff and community leaders that aims to serve as role models for kids -- showed up for morning high-fives as students arrived at school.
WAVE 3 News has reported on them several times in recent years.
And officials at Semple Elementary said Wednesday that this was a welcome surprise so close to the end of the year.
“I know that we want (the students) to stay focused,” Assistant Principal Evita Mozee said. “Even though we do have a few days left, we want them to keep pushing, and stay focused these last few. So I think it’s something that leaves us out on a high note to prepare them for summer.”
The last day of school for JCPS is June 7.
