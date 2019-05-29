Hardin County police looking for missing child with autism

Have you seen this child?
By Laurel Mallory | May 28, 2019 at 11:30 PM EDT - Updated May 28 at 11:43 PM

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are looking for a missing 12-year-old boy with autism.

The child, whose name has not been shared by officials, was last seen Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. on Barnes Lane in Elizabethtown. That’s on the east side of the city in a rural area off Springfield Road.

Hardin County police sent the alert at 11:15 p.m. Tuesday.

No other information was provided.

On the Central Hardin Fire Department’s Facebook page, officials said the boy was wearing all black clothing when he was last seen. The page says search crews are active in the area.

URGENT PLEASE SHARE.....MISSING on Springfield Road in Etown. A 12 yr old autistic boy all in black clothing, he...

Posted by Central Hardin Fire Department on Tuesday, May 28, 2019

Anyone who sees the child should call 911.

