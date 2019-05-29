Hardin County police looking for missing child with autism

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are looking for a missing 12-year-old boy with autism.
The child, whose name has not been shared by officials, was last seen Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. on Barnes Lane in Elizabethtown. That’s on the east side of the city in a rural area off Springfield Road.
Hardin County police sent the alert at 11:15 p.m. Tuesday.
No other information was provided.
On the Central Hardin Fire Department’s Facebook page, officials said the boy was wearing all black clothing when he was last seen. The page says search crews are active in the area.
Anyone who sees the child should call 911.
